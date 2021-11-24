COVID-19 briefing: 2,796 new cases; 231 deaths, including 36 previously unaccounted, in 24hrs and incidence rate in Bucharest - 2.87 per thousand

As many as 2,796 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, and 231 deaths, including 36 previously unaccounted for, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

"According to data available at the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) as of November 24, 10:00hrs, EET, within the past 24 hours, 2,796 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people were recorded. Also, 231 deaths were reported, including 36 previously unaccounted for," according to GCS.

COVID-19 incidence rate for 14 days was 2.87 per thousand in Bucharest, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP).



The highest infection rate in the Capital City was reached on October 22 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.



One day ago, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest was 3.04.