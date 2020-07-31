 
     
COVID-19 highest case counts: Bucharest - 5,887, Suceava - 4,527 and Arges - 3,224

Bucharest City (5,887) and the counties of Suceava (4,527) and Arges (3,224) are the areas with the most cases of COVID-19 registered so far, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday.

Brasov County has passed the 3,000-case threshold - specifically 3,064, and Galati County records 2,097 illnesses.

Another 12 counties have more than 1,000 reported cases to date - Arad, Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova, Timis and Vrancea.

The GCS report also includes 51 people who are not assigned to any county.

As many as 1,295 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report, following national tests.

According to the GCS, 50,886 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania by Friday.

