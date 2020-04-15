COVID-19 infected Romanian dies in France, bringing death toll of Romanians abroad to 53

A Romanian national infected with the novel coronavirus has died in France, bringing the COVID-19 death tolls of Romanians abroad to 53, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

According to the, 713 Romanian citizens have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus: 421 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 25 in France, 9 in Germany, 47 in the UK, 2 in Namibia, 2 in the US, 2 in Austria, 2 in Belgium, 2 in Indonesia and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 53 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 13 in Italy, 14 in France, 15 in the UK, 7 in Spain, 2 in Germany, one in Belgium and one in Sweden.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 11 have been declared recovered: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.