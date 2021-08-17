Covid death risk for fully vaccinated persons 14 times lower than for unvaccinated individuals

Chairman of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that the death risk for persons fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is 14 times lower than for unvaccinated persons.

"Regarding the death prevention effect, the effectiveness of the full vaccination plan more than 14 days after administration is over 93 percent. This means that the risk of death in fully vaccinated persons is about 14 times less," Gheorghita told a press conference where he presented a report based on data collected between February 1 and May 31 2021 and which looks at the number of positive tests reported for unvaccinated people and for vaccinated people, respectively.

"For vaccinated people, we looked at four time intervals, the first two weeks after dose 1, during which we know that the patient does not yet have complete vaccinal protection, and another three intervals starting with day 14 after dose 1 and until the administration of dose 2, then the first two weeks after dose 2 - when we know that there is an increase in the immune response, an increase in antibodies, and the last interval, which is more than two weeks after the completion of the vaccination plan," Gheorghita said.

The infection prevention efficiency in fully vaccinated individuals more than 14 days after dose 2 is 90.2 percent.

As regards the vaccine efficacy against hospitalization following SARS-CoV-2 infection, the protection provided by the first dose more than 14 days after administration is 67 percent and increases to over 92 percent for the full vaccination plan, 14 days after completion.