Cristi Puiu's 'Malmkrog' wins Grand Prize and Trophy of Romanian Filmmakers Union at UCIN Gala

Cristi Puiu's film "Malmkrog" won the Grand Prize and the Trophy of the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) for for 2020, at the 50th edition of the UCIN Awards Gala, that took place on Monday evening, at the National Opera in Bucharest.

Director Cristi Puiu could not be present at the event, and the award, announced by Adrian Paduraru, counselor with the Ministry of Culture, was handed to producer Anca Puiu.

"Thank you very much. I was a little surprised earlier, then surprised again and again, all I can say is that we are here and I think we have kept hearing about love, about affection and I believe one cannot make a movie, or art in general, without love and without affection. We have received a lot of love, a lot of affection. (...) It is a Romanian film, spoken in French. I have no doubt that the other films were difficult to make as well, I know what it means making a film, but I would like to thank you very much for the love with which we were surrounded and spoiled to get to make such a film," said Anca Puiu when receiving the award.Cristi Puiu's film was also rewarded with awards for Best Supporting Actor - Istvan Teglas, Best Cinematography - Tudor Vladimir Panduru, Best Costumes - Oana Paunescu, Best Set Design - Cristina Barbu.The UCIN awards granted this year are as follows:* Grand Prize and Trophy of the Union of Filmmakers - "Malmkrog", directed by Cristi Puiu;* Special Jury Prize - "Colectiv", directed by Alexander Nanau;* 'Lucian Pintilie' Best Director Award - Dan Chisu, for directing the film "5 minutes";* Best Screenplay - Radu Jude, Gianina Carbunariu, for the screenplay of the film "Tipografic Majuscul";* Best Actress - Maria Popistasu, for the role of Eli in "Kaimos";* Best Actor - Mihai Calin, for the role of Nicu Holban in "5 minutes";* Best Supporting Actress - Irina Radulescu for the role of Ana in the film "Urma";* Best Supporting Actor - Istvan Teglas, the role of Istvan in "Malmkrog";* Best Cinematography - Tudor Vladimir Panduru, for the cinematography of the film "Malmkrog";* Best Costumes - Oana Paunescu, for the costumes of the movie "Malmkrog";* Best Set Design - Cristina Barbu, for the setting of the film "Malmkrog";* Best Film Editing - Letitia Stefanescu, for editing the film "5 minutes";* Best Soundtrack - Alexandru Dumitru, for the soundtrack of the movie "Follow";* Best Original Score "Adrian Enescu" - Marius Leftarache, Matei Stratan, Cristina Chiosea, for the music of the film "Urma";* Best Documentary - "Home", directed by Radu Ciorniciuc and, ex aequo, "Wood", directed by Monica Lazurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger;* Best Fiction Short - "In the night", directed by Ana Pasti;* Best Animated Film - "Death and the Knight", directed by Radu Gaciu;* Best Television Film - "Who are you, Catalina? - Ecaterina Teodoroiu", directed by Cornel Mihalache and, ex aequo, "Miluta Gheorghiu", directed by Andreea Stiliuc;* Best "Alexandru Tatos" Opera Prima - "Home", directed by Radu Ciorniciuc;* Young Hope Award - "Two without", directed by Miruna Minculescu.UCIN President Laurentiu Damian presented the Academic Award and the Trophy of the of the Romanian Filmmakers Union for lifetime achievements to artist Margareta Paslaru "for her artistic career in theater and cinema", actor Dorel Visan and critic Dana Duma.The awards of Critics and Filmology Experts Associations within UCIN were handed by Dana Duma and Angelo Mitchievici, to the critic Calin Boto - Prize for journalism and to writer Anda Ionas - Prize for film book.At the beginning of the event, special mentions were given to Catalin Apostol for the film "Granita mortii" (The Border of Death), to Bogdan Naumovici for the film "Zimnicea" and to Anca Pop (in memoriam) for the role in the film "Ivana cea groaznica" (Ivana The Terrible).A Diploma of Excellence was awarded to Dumitru Murariu.A special prize was awarded to Ilena Pernes Danalache for the volume "Artistii, urme pe nisipul timpului" (Artists, traces on the sand of time).The prize of the Union of Filmmakers went to Cristian Radu Nema for the volume "Sergiu Nicolaescu - A destiny for Romania".The special prize of the UCIN President was awarded by Laurentiu Damian to Andras Demeter for the remarkable cinematographic performances of the TVR Production House.The host of the 50th UNITER Awards Gala was presenter Iulia Vantur, and the artistic moments were supported by Ozana Barabancea, Radu Gheorghe, Aurelian Temisan and Nico.Ovidiu Niculescu, together with the National Opera Orchestra, concluded the UCIN 2021 Gala with the song "1,000 glasses".The UCIN 2021 gala was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture, CNC, the Romanian Cultural Institute, DACIN SARA, UPFAR ARGOA.AGERPRES National News Agency was the media partner of the event. AGERPRES