Crown Custodian and Prince Radu pay visit to Paris

Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu are currently paying an official visit to Paris, which started on Sunday to end on Tuesday, reads a release of the Royal House sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

On Sunday, Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu were the guests of the Romanian Embassy in Paris, where they attended five events occasioned by the opening of the "Love of Beauty" Festival, organised by the Romanian Orthodox Metropolitanate of Western and Southern Europe.The event which host was Romanian Ambassador to Paris Luca Niculescu took place at the Behague Palace.Attending the event dedicated to Queen Mary and the Romanian traditional costume were also French Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, state adviser with the Presidential Administration Sandra Pralong, the Romanian Ambassador to UNESCO, Adrian Cioroianu, and 200 representatives of the Romanian community in France.The Crown Custodian and Prince Radu participated in the varnishing of an exhibition of historical pictures dedicated to Queen Mary, organised by the Brasov County History Museum and visited the exhibitions "Queen Mary, a Silk Soul," including pieces from the Romanian Peasant Museum and private collections, and the "Queen's Lilies," a collection of paintings signed by Horea Pastina.Prince Radu evoked the personality of Queen Mary and her contribution to the Romanian identity.There was also screened the film "Queen Mary, Crown of the Romanian costume," and historian Nicolae Pepene held the lecture "Queen Mary, irresistible Ambassador of the Romanian popular art and history."The evening ended with a traditional music concert performed by Teodora Purja, Lenuta Purja and Sergiu Purja Negrean.The visit to Paris will continue on Tuesday, when the royal couple will participate in the ceremony during which a street in Paris will be named after Queen Mary.This is the 13th visit of the Royal Family in 2019.