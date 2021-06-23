Crown Custodian: Romania and Spain have a shared democratic destiny, exemplary cooperation

In a message dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Romania - Spain diplomatic relations, Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, says that the two states have a common democratic destiny and exemplary cooperation in all fields.

"Romania and the Kingdom of Spain celebrate this year their common identity and modern history values. The two European and Latin nations have been through a lot in 140 years. Each royal generation has tried to strengthen the ties between our countries for a stable and prosperous present and future. Our diplomatic relations began with King Carol of Romania and King Alfonso XII of Spain. King Ferdinand, Queen Maria, Carol II and my father, King Mihai continued the close relationship with Spain in the most diverse fields," Her Majesty wrote.

The Crown Custodian reminds that she and Prince Radu have visited Spain "on many occasions" and that they also met with King Philip and Queen Letizia.

"Each time we promoted culture, economy, investment and trade, national defense, diplomacy and met the Romanian community. In Madrid we celebrated together the first Romanian Presidency of the European Union. Romania and Spain have a shared democratic destiny, common interests, common traditions, similar languages, comparable energies and temperaments. We have an exemplary cooperation in all areas. I hope to return to Spain soon. I send you all the best thoughts on this historic anniversary," Crown Custodian Margareta said.

The Kingdom of Romania and the Kingdom of Spain established diplomatic relations on June 23/July 5, 1881, during the reigns of King Carol I of Romania and King Alfonso XII of Spain.