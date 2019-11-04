CSM Bucharest through in Women's EHF Champions League's main groups as Cristina Neagu back on field

CSM Bucharest qualifies for the main groups of the Women's EHF Champions League on Sunday night, after defeating the MKS Perla Lublin Polish team, 28-19 (17-10), in a match counting for Group B, that has marked the comeback of Cristina Neagu after her serious knee accident in 2018.

Cristina Neagu scored four goals, while Crina Pintea was the CSM's top scorer, with seven goals.CSM Bucharest, the still unbeaten team in Group B, ranks first with 7 points, seconded by Rostov on Don, 5 points, Team Esbjerg, 4 points, MKS Perla Lublin, 0 points.The first three qualify for the main groups.CSM Bucharest will play the next game on 10 November vs the Danes of Team Esbjerg.