Culture minister, 3-day visit in Berlin

The minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, is on a visit to Germany from Tuesday to Thursday, during which she will have meetings with her German counterpart and will participate in a festival organized by Literaturhaus Berlin, in partnership with Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) Berlin.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Culture, Raluca Turcan will take part, together with the Romanian ambassador to Germany, Adriana Stanescu, in a meeting with representatives of the Federal Ministry of Culture and Media, where the common cultural priorities of the two countries will be discussed.

Also, the minister of Culture will participate in the "Don't Look Back" International Festival - literature, art, film and music festival from Romania and the Republic of Moldova, organized by Literaturhaus Berlin, in partnership with ICR Berlin, as well as in a meeting with artists and cultural operators from Germany.

In an event hosted by the Romanian Embassy in Berlin, Raluca Turcan and theatre and movie actor Constantin Chiriac, founder and president of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS) and managing director of Radu Stanca National Theatre of Sibiu, will hand choreographer Sasha Waltz a replica of the star from the Alley of Celebrities in central Sibiu, awarded during the Sibiu International Theater Festival 2022, for her exceptional career as an artist and founder of performance institutions.