Culture minister on amending law on heritage protection: Model, from French legislation. It aims to debureaucratize

The Ministry of Culture reacted to criticism in the public space of the bill amending the law on the protection of historical monuments, showing that it seeks debureaucratization, digitization, accountability of professionals and updating procedures, "in line with social reality."

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, specified that the purpose of the Ministry of Culture is to protect the heritage, but also to ensure to the citizens "a coherent set of rules, without obstacles and aberrant terms." According to him, the practice of "running after the stamp" must be eliminated, and professionals must be aware of the responsibility of the attestation they obtain, which can be withdrawn in case of non-compliance with the legal procedure.

"The proposed model is taken from French law, where we know that the policy of real estate developers is not practiced to the detriment of heritage. It is an awkward bill for interest groups in this field. I do not want to believe that those who use terms such as 'real estate mafia' are in fact defenders of the certificates' mafia. It is easy to throw away such terms, but I propose to limit ourselves strictly to the provisions of this text and we will note that they are in the real interest of the cultural heritage of Romania and Romanians. I emphasize that the Ministry of Culture issues only permits. The city planning certificate and the building permit are obtained from the local authorities," said Bogdan Gheorghiu.