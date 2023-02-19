Culture Minister Romascanu: Brancusi - one of the great ambassadors of Romania

Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu sent a message on Sunday on Constantin Brancusi National Day, in which he underlined that the artist, who revolutionised plastic language, is one of the great ambassadors of Romania.

"Every year, on 19 February, we celebrate Constantin Brancusi National Day, to pay homage to the artist who revolutionised plastic language and who continues to be today one of the great ambassadors of our country. He offered his creation to the whole world, to every soul that crossed the threshold of his studio in Paris, but Constantin Brancusi will eternally belong to the Romanian people," Romascanu wrote on Facebook.

The expression of essence in sculpture, the elegance of form, the combination of folk art and Parisian refinement are, Romascanu said, just some of the defining elements for the man who put the Romanian soul into universal forms.

"We bow today before the simplicity of a genius who made history through his work, being grateful for the unwavering imprint of his grace and the invaluable contribution that the great sculptor made to the enrichment of universal culture," added the minister of culture.

Born on 19 February 1876 in the village of Hobita, Gorj County, Constantin Brancusi is one of the greatest sculptors of the 20th century.

His works, true masterpieces, attract the public to cross the threshold of museums and make us proud that Romania has given the world one of the great creators of genius.

Three years ago, on this day, the Constantin Brancusi National Museum - an institution subordinated to the Ministry of Culture - was inaugurated in the Barbu Ganescu house, where the artist lived during the works of the Calea Eroilor (Heroes' Pathway) monumental ensemble. In the garden of the Ganescu House there are still to be found sculptures by Constantin Brancusi, including a prototype of the Table of Silence. AGERPRES