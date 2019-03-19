Daea: Approach with regard to food and energy production needs to be re-thought

The approach with regard to food and energy production needs to be re-thought so as to meet the challenges of climate change and bioeconomy can provide coherent solutions for the competitiveness of European agriculture, says Agriculture Minister Petre Daea, in a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

"We need to rethink our approach as regards food and energy production if we are to meet the future challenges of climate change. Bioeconomy can provide coherent and effective solutions for a more sustainable future and for the competitiveness of European agriculture," Petre Daea underlined at the Agriculture and Fisheries Council of ministers, held in Brussels on Monday.

According to MADR, the direction of the future of the longest and most important European policy remains the absolute priority.

"Today we have made important progress in shaping the Council's position on the future CAP [Common Agricultural Policy, ed.n.] but further work is needed. The orientation of the future of the longest and most important European policy remains our absolute priority," said Petre Daea, President of the Council.

The Council also held a discussion on the updated bio-economy strategy of the EU. In particular, ministers exchanged opinions and good practices implemented at national and regional level to provide information for an effective and rapid EU-wide implementation of the updated strategy.

In addition, ministers have explored potential synergies with the CAP and the new research and innovation framework programme.

Ministers were also informed about: the situation on the meat market; the decision of the Technical Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office on the possibility of patenting products obtained by classical methods of plant improvement; the outcome of the workshops organized by the Commission's Task Force on Water and Agriculture in Denmark and Romania; small-scale fishing in the context of the new multiannual financial framework.

The Romanian Minister of Agriculture opened on Monday the works of the Council of the European Union (Agriculture and Fisheries) meeting, the second Council chaired by Romania since taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union.