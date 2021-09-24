Daianu: Gov't must take measures to allow Romania cross winter with as little damage as possible

The government must take some measures in the field of energy to allow Romania cross this winter with as little damage as possible, same as it had to take special measures during the pandemic, Fiscal Council President Daniel Daianu said on Friday, at the debate "Pandemic, climate change and society," organised on his book topic.

"It is essential to gain time and now this is what the Government must do, take some measures to allow Romania cross this winter with the least possible damage, same as it had, during the pandemic, to take special measures, to help enterprises, to help people, to save jobs. In 2022, also, at the level of the European Union, we have to rethink the whole strategy. We don't have an energy strategy at the level of the European Union. The idea that we would have something like this is false. There are some rules, but even those are the way they are, on the functioning of the internal market which remains very segmented, because various countries, bigger or smaller, have delivery agreements with states that can deliver. There is no common policy at the level of the European Union," Daniel Daianu pointed out.

He emphasised that there should be an EU energy policy, adding that energy is far too important to play it on the stock market, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also mentioned that there is a division in society between those who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated, and this raises major problems in managing the pandemic and public affairs.

"It seems that what made us rank so low, as well as the Bulgarians, maybe other countries, but first of all this tandem, is the institutional weakness and the lack of trust," Daniel Daianu pointed out.