Daily payments via Ghiseul.ro electronic tax & fee payment platform at record high of 17,900

Monday, January 4, saw the number of payments made via the Ghiseul.ro electronic tax & fee payment platform hit a record 17,900, with collected amounts exceeding 4.659 million lei, the Romanian Digitization Authority (ADR) announced on Tuesday.

The previous record high was on June 30, 2020, with 15,539 successful payments, a considerable advance from a maximum of 9,000 payments a day in January 2020.

Over 1 million transactions have been registered in 2020 on Ghiseul.ro for a total of 430-plus million lei.

Last year the platform was interconnected with the Virtual Private Space managed by the National Tax Agency, with this interconnection alone having generated 9 million lei in collections and over 36,000 transactions.

The number of platform users increased 55 percent in 2020 versus 2019, the number of payments was by 220 percent higher compared to the year before and the collected amounts went up by 290 percent.

More than 280,000 new users have been registered on the platform since ADR has taken over its management. Currently Ghiseul.ro has over 777,000 active users who can pay online for over 300 central and local public services, all with zero service fee.

More than 60 new types of payments were introduced on the platform in 2020, specifically payments related to the provision of any public utility services, payments for driving licenses, temporary movement permits, registration certificates, passport issuance fees.

Over 30 cities and more than 400 communes are in the process of enrolling on the Ghiseul.ro platform, adding to the already existing 560 mayor's offices.