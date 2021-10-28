Danish doctors to help Romanian doctors with severely ill COVID-19 patients

A team of three doctors and six nurses from Denmark, who arrived in Romania on Wednesday night, will help Romanian doctors with cases of severely ill COVID-19 patients, agerpres reports.

"At the request of Romania for medical assistance under the European Civil Protection Mechanism, a team of three doctors and six nurses from Denmark will carry out in the coming days a voluntary humanitarian mission to support Romanian healthcare workers in the healthcare crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus virus," Romania's Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) says in a press statement posted on its Facebook page.

Operating alongside the Danish medical team, there will be officers from the Danish Emergency Management Agency.DSU says that the assistance provided by the specialist staff from Denmark is designed primarily for severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients who are intubated or mechanically ventilated at the intensive care unit or in need of oxygen admitted to the Dr Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest."European solidarity materialised in actual support actions of all countries affected by various emergencies was and continues to be the preliminary step towards what we call in emergency management a return to normalcy. The joint efforts of the entire team, both the Danish and the Romanian teams, are considerable, with the main mission being to get as many lives saved as possible. We want to thank the European Commission, the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) and Denmark for their support in combating the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," reads the DSU statement.