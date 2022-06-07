Danube Delta guesthouses booked 80 pct on average for Whit holiday

Danube Delta accommodation facilities are roughly 80 percent booked for the upcoming Whit break, and some guest houses are even fully booked, the Danube Delta Tourist Destination Management Association (AMDTDD) announced in a release on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.Most tourists chose the three-night packages in units that offer Delta kayaking or biking tours and trips that include the Black Sea beaches.
"Bookings for the entire year so far are 10 percent higher than last year, even if the prices are 15 to 25 percent higher compared to last year," AMDTDD president Catalin Tibuleac told AGERPRES, adding that the guesthouses located near the Black Sea beaches - specifically in Sulina, Sfantu Gheorghe, Crisan, Gura Portitei, Jurilovca and Sarichioi - are highest in demand.
"Our Western tourists are back. They come for the birds, for the food, for this beautiful delta we all love; the way I see it, room fares have grown a bit more expensive because life has become more expensive everywhere, but this is not a catastrophe," says Mihai Baciu, a travel agency manager.
The prices for a three-night Whit holiday package range from 900 RON, breakfast included, to almost 2,000 RON for an all-inclusive package with boat transfer and excursions.
"Based on our estimates for Whit holiday, we can say that this year again the Danube Delta will be the Romanians' best preferred destination. This trend has picked up during the pandemic and is getting permanent," said AMDTDD president Catalin Tibuleac, as cited in the release.