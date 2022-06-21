David Popovici eases into 100m freestyle final at World Aquatics Championships

Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified on Tuesday night for the final of the men's 100m freestyle event of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest with the best time in the semis - 47.13 seconds.

Although he was not among the leading three swimmers mid-race, 17-year-old Popovici dropped a new world junior record. Frenchman Maxime Grousset finished second in 47.54 seconds, and Canadian Joshua Liendo Edwards was third with 47.55.

US multiple world and Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel withdrew before the semifinals on medical grounds.

Popovici was also fastest in Tuesday's heats, clocking in at 47.60. The final will take place on Wednesday at 19:22 hrs (Romania time).

David Popovici won the 200m freestyle world title on Monday night with a time of 1 min 43.21 sec, a new junior world record, after improving it in the semifinals to 1 min 44.40. AGERPRES