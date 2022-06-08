Debate to focus on use of data science in energy

Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Committee on Industries and Services Sandor Bende together with MP Oana Ozmen and Think Tank 360 organises today for the first time in Romania a debate on data science in energy.

Attending the event will be Zoltan Nagy-Bege - ANRE; Silvia Vlasceanu - HENRO; Daniela Daraban - ACUE; Petru Ruset - Siemens Energy Romania; Gabriel Andronache - Transelectrica; Oana Bucur and Bogdan Dumitrescu - FPPG; Gabriel Dumitrascu - energy expert; Stefan Frangulea - ElectricaGroup, together with private sector and NGO leaders Costin Postoiu - Energy Policy Group; Horia Mihalcescu - Pentagon M&R; Andreea Ionita Cirebea - EON; Vlad Zamfirescu -IBM; Valentin Ene - E-ARC and Romanian Parliament officials Bende Sandor, Oana Ozmen, and Florin Alexe of the Committee on Industries and Services; Anca Dragu of the Committee on Budget and Finance; Lorand Antal of the Senate's Committee on Energy, Energy Infrastructure and Mineral Resources; Bogdan Ivan of the Committee on Information and Communication Technology, and MP George Cristian Tuta.

Digital transformation is a great challenge to any economy in the world. Economic data science is changing the principles of development known to date and represents a huge opportunity for both companies and the national economy as a whole. Data science can make a major contribution to a new emerging industry. That means that the Romanian society in this new field can cease to be just a consumer of what others think and can become a provider and creator of innovative solutions.

MP Ozmen says this approach represents "an opportunity for an important leap in the digital development of Romania."

Global trends and threats, such as the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, have also played a key role in speeding up the digital transformation in many areas. The manner and scope of the use of data science-based technologies in the energy sector requires in-depth reflection, based on substantial debate that involves experts, representatives of the private sector, national companies and decision-makers.

Data science solutions in smart grids will allow, among other things, the integration and stabilisation of distributed production and renewable energy sources, efficient management of electricity consumption, and by increasing the flexibility and control of the energy system they will introduce dynamic price formulas and increase the level of reliability of the supply and the quality of the electricity supplied to customers.

In the near future, we will face a radical increase in the use of data science solutions in almost all areas of life and economics, the organisers point out.

