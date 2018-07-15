Def Min Fifor says no IAR 99 Hawk to fly until crash investigation completes

Defence Minister Mihai Fifor said on Monday that no aircraft of the type that crashed in Bacau will fly until the causes that led to the aviation incident are found, informs Agerpres.

Asked by Romania TV private broadcaster if any IAR 99 Hawk aircraft will be flown, Fifor said: "Not for the time being; they are all grounded until we know what has happened."

He did not comment on the causes that could have caused this aviation incident, arguing that an investigation by the Military Prosecutor's Office is under way and cannot comment on this issue.

He also said that the aircraft was two-crew airplane that performed a technical check-up flight.

He added that he is glad the two pilots are safe, stable and conscious.

An IAR 99 Hawk two-crew aircraft flying from the 95th Captain Alexandru Serbanescu Air Base in Bacau crashed on Monday around 13:30, EEST, in the Nicolae Balcescu area, according to a press statement released by the Defence Ministry (MApN).

The two pilots managed to eject and were rescued alive.

A board appointed at the level of the Air Force Staff was to investigate the causes of the accident, and the Military Prosecutor's Office was notified.