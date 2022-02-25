Defence Staff chief speaks with LANDCOM commander about future land forces deployments in Romania

The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, met on Friday with the commander of the NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM), Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr., in the context of the documentation visits that the commander of LANDCOM carries out in Romania until Monday.

According to a press release, during the meeting, the two officials discussed the process of planning the future deployment of land troops in Romania. They also assessed the state of implementation of measures to strengthen NATO's deterrent and defence stance.

The Chief of the Defence Staff stressed that, in the current regional context, "the balanced, unitary and proportionate presence of forces on the entire eastern flank is a strategic priority". The Romanian Army will maintain close coordination within NATO for supplementation with defensive operational structures, on the model of the enhanced Forward Presence, which will lead to the increase in the allied relevance in the Black Sea region, according to the Ministry of National Defence, Agerpres.ro informs.

Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr.'s program includes visits to the Land Forces General Staff and to allied multinational structures deployed in Romania.