Defense Staff, professional structure, capable of carrying out any type of joint military operation

The Defense Staff is a "fully professional structure, capable of leading any type of joint military operation, the Minister of National Defense Angel Tilvar said on Friday, during a ceremony marking 164 years since the establishment of the Defense Staff (SMAp).

"The General Staff of Defense is, today, a fully professional structure, capable of conducting any type of joint military operation, carried out on the national territory or outside the country's borders, independently or in a multinational context. The efforts that have been made, along time, by the personnel in the Army's leadership structure have contributed to the modernization not only of the Army's central leadership structures, but also to the creation of the military capabilities we need to be able to fulfill our constitutional role, as well as to fulfill our obligations as a member state of the North-Atlantic Alliance", said Angel Tilvar, quoted in a statement sent by the Ministry of Defense.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, emphasized that, over time, regardless of the name, the command echelon of the Army was made up of the most experienced staff, whose purpose was to train and organize the troops, especially in the great trials of the existence of the Romanian nation.

The series of events dedicated to the anniversary of the Defense General Staff Day began, on Thursday, with the launch of the volume "Romania and Poland, in the outpost of European security. Tradition and continuity (1919-2022)" and the opening of the temporary exhibition "Romania and Poland, 1919-1920. Aspects of military and diplomatic relations".

Next week, between November 14 and 16, the 5th annual international scientific conference "Romanian Military Thought" will take place. The theme of the edition will be "Resilience, the development of military capabilities and cooperation at the NATO-EU level for the realization of a security strategy in the Black Sea".

AGERPRES