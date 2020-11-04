DefMin Ciuca says Romania committed to continuing, strengthening political, defence ties with Israel

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday met Israeli Alternate Prime Minister Benjamin Gantz, and Israeli Defence Minister in the rotation Netanyahu-Gantz government of Israel as part of a visit by Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban there, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press statement released by the ministry, the main issues discussed related to security developments in the Black Sea and Mediterranean region, expanding defence co-operation, joint training, and the continuation of the Romanian-Israeli strategic political and defence dialogue.

The Romanian official underlined an increased level of bilateral defence co-operation between the two countries, and the opportunities generated for the consolidation of the existing relations in the area.

"We have reached a high level of co-operation, as reflected in the strategic defence. Romania is committed to continuing and strengthening its political and defence ties with Israel under the already existing formats," Ciuca is quoted as saying at his meeting with Gantz.

Another item discussed was bilateral defence and medicine co-operation, especially on the technical defence segment. In this context, the Romanian officials extended an official invitation to their Israeli counterparts to participate in a new edition of the international exhibition Black Sea Defense & Aerospace - BSDA 2021, dedicated to the defence, security and aeronautics industry.