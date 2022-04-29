DefMin Dincu: April 29 is a day of gratitude, of sacrifice, it gives us all the opportunity to celebrate war veterans

April 29 is a day of gratitude, sacrifice and gives us all the opportunity to celebrate war veterans, "the brave soldiers who fought for the defence of the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests of Romania in the campaigns carried out by the Romanian Army in World War Two," the Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, underlined on Friday, in the message occasioned by the War Veterans Day, Agerpres reports.

"Romanians with a love of country and a spirit of sacrifice, our soldiers responded to the call of duty and put the country before their own lives. (...) April 29 is a day of gratitude for us. I think it should be one of the most important holidays of our nation, because it is a day of sacrifice, and no free country can be built without the sacrifice of the forefathers, without whole generations having sacrificed their blood or any other type of sacrifice. I hope that in the future, especially seeing the hard times that whole peoples are going through today, we will have to think that this day of gratitude will become one of our national holidays," said Dincu who was present at the military ceremony organized at the Monument of the Homeland Heroes, located in front of the National Defence University.Dincu expressed his gratitude to the war veterans for their service in the service of the homeland, adding that their experiences are very valuable lessons for today's military, and the wealth of values that includes dignity, courage and altruism are the legacies for the future.On this occasion, wreaths were laid by state institutions, a council of priests officiated the religious service, and the military guard presented the honor to the participants in the event.In this context, there was an event of static and dynamic presentation of a truck produced by Automobile Dacia SA, in a configuration adapted to people with mobility disabilities, the vehicle being tested by Vasile Zbanca, a serviceman wounded in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan.