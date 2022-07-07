Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu, Chief of Defense Staff Petrescu participate in Atlantic-Black Sea Security Forum 2022

Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, will participate on Friday from 10:00 in the fourth Atlantic - Black Sea Security Forum, focusing on "What New European Security Architecture after Russia's War on Ukraine?", which will take place at the Diplomatic Club in Bucharest, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the cited source, the event is organized by the Aspen Romania Institute together with the German Marshall Fund of the US in Bucharest and in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense and the French Embassy in Romania.

The Atlantic - Black Sea Security Forum is an international event that addresses the latest topics on the international security agenda. Given the current geopolitical context, this year's edition will also include a session dedicated to energy security, the cited source said.

"The event will address the implications of NATO's new Strategic Concept and the deterrence and defense posture on the eastern flank recently agreed upon by Alliance leaders at the Madrid Summit, as well as the future of the NATO-EU Strategic Partnership," the release said.

The Ministry of National Defense also mentions that the agenda of the debates also includes topics related to the reconstruction of Ukraine, the European perspectives of Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, food security, freedom of navigation, new technologies, as well as cyber security and the fight against misinformation. AGERPRES