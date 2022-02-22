DefMin Dincu: Draft law to modify national security, cybersecurity law ready; no essential modifications

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, on Tuesday stated that the package of laws designed to modify the laws on national security and cyber security is ready, with the timetable for their emergency adoption to be established next week. He also specified that the modifications concern the operating mechanisms and are not of the essential type.

"I think the drafts are ready, we have discussed them with the other institutions and we will probably discuss the an emergency procedure next week. There are no major modifications brought, there are only modifications that will allow us to do various things when confronted with emergency situations, such as, for instance: a law regarding the state reserves, another one related to the functioning in inter-institutional emergencies, related to operative mechanisms," said Dincu, at Parliament, when asked when the package of laws on the modifications of the national security and cyber security laws will be approved in Parliament, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that there are no essential modifications brought to the law on mobilizing the population to defend the country.

"We do not have special prescriptions, there are no essential changes compared to what exists in the law related to the mobilization of the population for the defence of the homeland," Dincu added.