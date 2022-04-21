DefMin Dincu meets Dutch ambassador; The Netherlands participates in Battle Group with 200 troops

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received on Thursday, at the Ministry of Defence's headquarters, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Roelof van EeS, in which context the diplomat presented to the Romanian official the letter of participation in the Allied Battle Group in Romania, with 200 troops.

According to a release sent by the Ministry of National Defence, the meeting highlighted the interest of the Romanian side in intensifying joint training activities, including in a multinational framework, as well as the cooperation within the projects developed in NATO and EU format, according to agerpres.ro.

The minister of national defence welcomed the participation of the military staff of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the multinational exercise RAPID FALCON 22, held in Romania in March this year, emphasizing the importance of increasing interoperability between the armed forces of the allied states.

The talks also addressed the security situation in the context of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, expressing support for the Ukrainian partner. Both sides voiced interest in working closely together to ensure a climate of security and stability in Europe.