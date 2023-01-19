DefMin, meeting with Spanish ambassador, discussions about security situation and support for Ukraine

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, had a meeting, on Thursday, with the ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, Jose Antonio Hernandez Perez-Solorzano, and the discussions focused on the security situation, especially in the Black Sea region and the Western Balkans, as well as on the support given to Ukraine by the two countries.

"The need to support the Ukrainian people in the defense of the country and the condemnation of the brutal actions of the Russian Federation in this country, which have also resulted in victims among the civilian population, were agreed upon," the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, in his intervention, Minister Tilvar highlighted the importance of the Joint Declaration signed by the Prime Ministers on the sidelines of the joint meeting of Governments in November 2022, which ensures the prerequisites for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of Defense, Agerpres informs.

"Considering the current security context, the Minister of National Defense expressed Romania's appreciation for Spain's substantial contribution to the implementation of allied deterrence and defense measures on Romanian territory. In the same context, bilateral cooperation was reviewed, highlighting the importance of exchanges of experience, as well as participation in multinational activities and exercises that will be organized in Romania in 2023. It was also agreed on the resumption of the work of the Romanian-Spanish joint military commission, as a particularly useful tool for increasing practical cooperation, strengthening bilateral dialogue and the identification of new opportunities of mutual interest," the press release mentions.