DefMin: Military pensions are not special pensions, a professional soldier cannot be equated to unskilled worker

Vasile Dîncu

Military pensions are not special pensions, and the job of a professional soldier cannot be equated to that of an unskilled worker, said the Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, in a speech during a ceremony at the Ferdinand I Technical Military Academy, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Parcul Carol in Bucharest.

"Romanians will soon understand that soldiers need the respect of their dignity, of salaries and decent jobs for them and for their families, they will understand that military pensions are not special pensions and that they are part of the way through which the country prepares for the worst case scenario. They will understand that the sacrifice you make and all those that wear the military coat is one in which you place your life in the social contract," the Minister said.

"In your contract it is written 'to the death'. No other contracts in society have this. It won't be long until the people will also understand that a professional soldier cannot be equated, as it is now equated, to unskilled worker, just as it is happening now with the equivalence of civil positions. We will change all of these," the Minister added.AGERPRES

