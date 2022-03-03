DefMin spokesperson: Five crew of IAR 330 Puma helicopter deceased

All five crew members of a IAR 330 Puma helicopter sent on search and rescue mission for a disappeared MiG 21 LanceR aircraft have lost their lives.

"We lost two aircraft. In the case of the helicopter that left on the search and rescue mission for the pilot of the MiG 21 LanceR, unfortunately we confirm the crash at 11 km from the airfield in the area of the locality Gura Dobrogei. Unfortunately all five crew of the helicopter have lost their lives," announced, on Wednesday evening, the spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, Constantin Spinu, at private broadcaster Antena 3.

More on this story: DefMin: IAR 330 Puma helicopter sent to search for MiG 21, disappeared from radar

According to him, search and rescue operations for the pilot of the MiG-21 LanceR pilot are still underway, Agerpres.ro informs.

The IAR 330 Puma that took off, on Wednesday, around 20:21, on a search and rescue mission for a MiG 21 LanceR that disappeared from radar after losing contact with the control tower, also disappeared from radar around 20:44.