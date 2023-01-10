DefMin Tilvar discusses with Polish counterpart Blaszczak about security situation in the region

The Minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, on Tuesday met with the Romanian troops stationed at the Bemowo Piskie base, occasion on which he also met his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, discussing the security situation in the region, in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, told Agerpres.

"Today, in Poland, I met with the Romanian troops deployed at the Bemowo Piskie base. I felt moved to be with the Romanian soldiers who, together with our allies, contribute to preserving a climate of peace and normality on NATO's eastern flank," Tilvar wrote on Facebook.

He showed that Romania and Poland have shown solidarity in relation to Ukrainian refugees.

"I also had a very good discussion with my counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, about the security situation in the region, in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. Both Romania and Poland showed solidarity in relation to the millions of Ukrainian refugees who had to leave their homes and country and flee to avoid the war. We must be united in the face of Russia's aggression, and Ukraine must remain a sovereign and independent state, within internationally recognized borders," added the Romanian official.