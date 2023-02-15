DefMin Tilvar has bilateral meeting with British counterpart Wallace;talks on impact of Russia's aggression in Ukraine

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar had a bilateral meeting on Tuesday in Brussels with his counterpart in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Ben Wallace, with the topic of discussion being Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine and the impact on European security, told Agerpres.

"Within the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the NATO member states, minister Tilvar voiced his appreciation for London's contribution to the allied operational programmes in Romania and for the significant and constant contribution to the air policing mission in supporting the collective posture and the security in the Black Sea region. Taking into account the security developments marked by Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine and the impact on European, Euro-Atlantic and regional security, the two officials underscored the necessity of a consistent contribution of the allies in ensuring efficiency and credibility of the collective defence posture on the Eastern Flank, 'which will contribute to ensuring security in the Black Sea area and to Russia's deterrence," the National Defence Ministry (MApN) release shows.

Minister Angel Tilvar said that "Romania is totally engaged in supporting the long-term adaptation effort and strengthening the collective deterrence and defence posture of NATO in this region."

"In this context, the Romanian and British officials pointed out the importance of also fully implementing the deadlines established by the decisions of the NATO Summit in Madrid, in view of adopting the deterrence and defence posture and strengthening the allied presence on the Eastern Flank, including in Romania, as well as the significant development of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps. At the end of the conversation, Angel Tilvar and Ben Wallace highlighted the necessity to ensure a substantial agenda of the Summit in Vilnius, which takes place this summer, in advancing and strengthening the objectives regarding the long-term adaptation of the collective deterrence and defence posture, in making operational NATO's Strategic Concept and, not least, in strengthening the practical support granted to the most vulnerable partners in Moscow's aggressive actions - Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Gerogia," the release shows.