DefMin Tilvar meets with Romanian defense attaches

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tîlvar, participated, on Monday, in the opening of the works of the annual convention of the Romanian Defense Attaches, which will take place at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), until Friday.

During the convention, the priorities of the Romanian ministry's relations with the military structures of the allied and partner countries for the period 2023-2024 were addressed, especially in terms of ensuring the implementation of the provisions of the NATO Strategic Concept regarding Russia, the materialization of the recognition of the Black Sea as an area of strategic importance, as well as the consolidation of national resilience and the continuation of the connection to the efforts in the field at the level of the Alliance, according to a press release from MApN.

"Your work and effort contribute, now more than ever, to the promotion of Romania's national defense and military objectives. I say now, more than ever because, unfortunately, a war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is taking place on our borders. The new decade began as it could not be worse, first with the COVID-19 pandemic and now with a military conflict. However, in the face of all these challenges that, we must admit, we thought impossible to repeat, there is a solution that was put into practice from the first day - that solution refers to cooperation and unity," the Defence Minister said.AGERPRES