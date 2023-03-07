 
     
DefMin Tilvar participates in informal meeting of defense ministers in EU states

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
Angel Tîlvăr

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, is participating, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the informal meeting of the defense ministers from the EU member states, which is taking place in Stockholm, in Sweden.

"The activity will begin with a work session dedicated to the support given to Ukraine by the European Union in the context of the war of aggression by the Russian Federation," informs a press release from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The debates will continue on the Progress Report on the implementation of the Strategic Compass, a document that provides political guidelines, priorities and concrete objectives for the next 10 years regarding the security and defense dimension of the European Union.

Also, the latest developments in EU missions and operations will be reviewed. The meeting will end with discussions on countering the challenges caused by foreign influences in operation theatres.

"The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, and the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, as well as representatives of the European Parliament, were invited to participate in this session," the quoted source informs. AGERPRES

