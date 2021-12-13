Department of Sustainable Development with Gov't, UN award for innovation in public service

On Monday, the Department of Sustainable Development received the United Nations (UN) award for innovation in public service at the "United Public Service Forum 2021" gala in Dubai.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Department of Sustainable Development was named the winner, the innovation and excellence in serving the public interest and the significant contribution to improving the Romanian public administration in implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals being thus recognized.

"We are truly grateful for this award. The vision of a sustainable Romania relies primarily on the strength of partnerships. Yes, we have created a strong inter-institutional framework that can implement effective public policies but we know very well that we can do nothing without the cooperation of citizens, without a truly social movement that has the power to change and shape mindsets. Many of our endeavors have been inspired by great practices in other states, and we hope, in return, to be an inspiration to others. We will continue with the same determination and energy to create Sustainable Romania," state councilor Laszlo Borbely, the coordinator of the Department of Sustainable Development, was quoted as saying in the release.The ceremony, which took place in Dubai, began with the speech of the Minister of State for Government Development and Future in the United Arab Emirates, Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, and with the speech of the Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance with the United Nations, Catherine Pollard.The event was also attended by Daniela Grigore Gitman, Secretary of State for Inter-Institutional Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Senator Leonard Azamfirei and representatives of the Diplomatic Corps.State Councilor Laszlo Borbely had a bilateral meeting on Monday with Catherine Pollard, who appreciated on this occasion the active role that the Department of Sustainable Development has at regional level in promoting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda, the release further informs