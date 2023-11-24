 
     
Deposits of non-government resident customers advances 0.1pct in Oct 2023

Deposits of non-government resident customers in Romania grew by 0.1% in October 2023 on a monthly basis to RON 548,343.5 million, while the annual growth rate was 11.7% (3.4% in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) reported on Friday.

RON-denominated deposits of residents, representing 68.7% of deposits of non-government customers, declined by 0.04% to RON 376,589.3 million on a monthly basis. Year-over-year, they rose by 20.6% (11.6% in real terms).

RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) declined 2.2% (to RON 170,198.8 million) on a monthly basis and added 15.9% (7.3% in real terms) year-over-year.

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of residents, representing 31.3% of the total volume of deposits of non-government customers, rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis to RON 171,754.3 million when stated in the local currency, leu (RON) (when stated in EUR, the deposits grew by 0.5 % to EUR 34,579.8 million). Year-over-year, this indicator dropped by 3.8 % percent when stated in RON (-4.9% when stated in euro).

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of households dropped by 0.2 percent from September 2023 to RON 119,293.5 million when stated in RON (when stated in EUR, the deposits went down 0.1% to EUR 24,017.7 million). Year-over-year, the indicator decreased by 4.0% percent when stated in RON (-5.0 percent when stated in EUR).

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of other sectors increased by 1.6 percent on a monthly basis to RON 52,460.8 million when stated in RON (when stated in EUR, the deposits increased by 1.7% to EUR 10,562.1 million). Year-over-year, the indicator dropped by 3.5% percent when stated in RON (-4.6 percent when stated in EUR).

