Deputy Pambuccian: Inside the minorities group, the trend is to support the referendum

Deputy Varujan Pambuccian stated on Thursday, at the end of the consultations with President klaus Iohannis, that among the national minorities group, the trend is to support the referendum, but there are exceptions, too.


"We said that there are different standpoints inside the group, namely that there are organisations that endorse the referendum, its theme, there are organisations that haven't expressed up to now, probably they are to consult within [their structure], there are organisations that don't support it. But, in general, the trend is a supportive one, as far as I have been able to notice so far. We also discussed matters regarding the organisations which made up our group and I even requested the President a more serious discussion on one of the topics, possibly even a mediation," he stated.

