Deputy PM Barna on Ombudsman: We are expecting a Constitutional Court ruling today or tomorrow

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) ruling alliance, said on Monday that a ruling of the Constitutional Court on the Ombudsman is expected on Monday or Tuesday, and a vote will be cast accordingly on Wednesday in a joint plenary meeting of Parliament.

"Regarding the Ombudsman, we are expecting today or tomorrow a roiling of the Constitutional Court, we have seen that it exists and, in fact, Parliament will respond to a letter from the Venice Commission; we will see what the ruling of the Constitutional Court is and a vote will ensue accordingly on Wednesday, as scheduled, in a plenary sitting," Barna told a news briefing at the Parliament House, at the end of a convention of the National Bureau of USR PLUS.

Asked if all USR PLUS MPs will vote Fabian Gyula in the Ombudsman Office, Barna admitted that there were diverging points of view in the National Bureau, Agerpres informs.

"We are waiting to see the decision of the Constitutional Court. If things are logical and as we agreed in the coalition, there should be no problem. (...) There were diverging points of view in the National Bureau as well. We decided to wait for the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the current appeal under review will be answered. The Senate and Chamber of Deputies' chairs - will also respond to a letter from the Venice Commission that came in the meantime. If things are okay, there should be no problems," he said.