Deputy PM Stefan: Four months into the year, aggregate revenues stand at 89.6 billion lei

Romanian Government's aggregate revenue for the first four months of 2018, January-April 2018, are standing at 89.6 billion lei, up 11.8 percent from the same period of 2017, Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan said on Tuesday.

"As deputy prime minister of the Romanian Government, coordinator of the economic and financial activities, I am presenting to you the information on the budget implementation available to the Government at this hour that regards the results at four months, that is the first quarter plus April. I want to mention that the figures are certified by the Government; there is no doubt about the accuracy of these figures. On May 25, the Ministry of Finance will get complete information to report the implementation for April; we will supplement the figures I am unveiling this evening. Four months into the year, January-April 2018, the government's aggregate revenue amounts to 89.6 billion lei, against with the same period of 2017, an increase by 11.8 percent," said Stefan.He added that the amount of 89.6 billion lei "includes both the amount received from the tax administration (ANAF) activity and the sums accruing from operations not managed by ANAF, such as European funds, financial operations, capital operations and others."