Derco, Aerostar sign Agreement for maintenance of F-16 fleet of the Romanian Air Force

Derco, a Lockheed Martin group company, signed an agreement with Aerostar S.A. for the repair of landing gear, wheels and brakes in order to ensure the maintenance of the F-16 aircraft fleet of the Romanian Air Force, reducing execution times and improving logistics for mission preparation, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from Lockheed Martin, sent to AGERPRES on Friday, by using specialized tools, equipment, technical documentation and training provided by Derco, Aerostar will be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to successfully repair F-16 components.

"We are proud to be the latest unit from the Lockheed Martin group to associate with Romania through this new agreement with Aerostar. The Derco technological solution, which we share with Aerostar, will ensure the training, efficiency and safety of the Romanian military personnel who operate the aircraft F-16 fighter jet," said Derco President and CEO Todd Morar.

Grigore Filip, president and CEO of the company in Bacau, emphasized, for his part, that Aerostar will provide the necessary maintenance and repair activities for the new aircraft fleets in Romania and in the region.

"We want to strengthen Romania's position on this market and rely on our technical skills and knowledge," said Grigore Filip.

The agreement comes days after the first European F-16 Training Center was inaugurated earlier this week at Fetesti Air Base in southern Romania, and builds on Lockheed Martin's 26 years of cooperation with Romania in support of defense national, industry and academic environment.

"As a world leader in the field of technology, Lockheed Martin is determined to support the activity of the Ministry of Economy in order to strengthen the capabilities of the aerospace and defense industry in Romania and to invest in long-term partnerships that support the creation of highly qualified jobs and the transfer of technology", the press release states.

Founded in 1979, Derco is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is a recognized leader in providing aircraft parts distribution, logistics, component repair and technical solutions to customers worldwide. Through strong relationships with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Derco has one of the largest and most diverse inventories of aircraft spare parts in the world. Currently, Derco is an integrator and provider of complete logistics solutions supporting military and commercial fleets in 65 countries.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is an international aerospace and security company with approximately 116,000 employees worldwide, specializing in the research, design, development, production, integration and maintenance of technology systems, products and services. advanced.

Founded in 1953, Aerostar is the most important aerospace and defense company in Romania, specialized in production, assembly and integration, as well as integrated logistic support for a wide range of defense and aviation systems.