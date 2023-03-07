Development Ministry signs 40 new energy efficiency, weatherproofing contracts on recovery, resilience funds

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has signed 40 new funding contracts submitted under component C5 - Renovation Wave in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The contracts were concluded between the local public administrations of 23 territorial administrative units and the Ministry of Development are worth a total of RON 368,121,121.44 and are designed for energy efficiency renovation and modernisation of multi-family residential buildings and public institutions, according to MDLPA.

The list of signed contracts includes, in the chapter of in-depth energy efficiency renovation of public buildings, the Ministry of Health, the Timis County Council, the Caras-Severin County Council, and the Mehedinti County Council.

Among the counties qualifying for weatherproofing of public and multi-family residential buildings are Ialomita, Tulcea, Mures, Arad, Galati, Hunedoara, Vrancea, Arad, Sibiu, Timis, Harghita, Covasna, Valcea, Olt, and Maramures. AGERPRES