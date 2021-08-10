DevMin Cseke announces draft bill setting up 50-billion lei 'Anghel Saligny' National Investment Programme

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila told AGERPRES on Tuesday that a draft bill has been prepared at the ministry level, to be analyzed within the governing coalition, on the establishment of a National Investment Programme titled "Anghel Saligny", worth 50 billion lei.

"The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has prepared a draft bill, following the analysis carried out recently, for the approval of a national investment programme that we would like to name after the famous Romanian engineer Anghel Saligny. A national investment programme "Anghel Saligny" with a proposed value of 50 billion lei, which covers areas of local interest, investments at the local level. We are talking about the water supply systems and sewerage systems in the Romanian localities, we are talking about roads of local and county interest and we are talking about the extension of the natural gas distribution system in localities in the country," said Cseke Attila.

He specified that he will present to the partners from the governing coalition this bill for the establishment of the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme and hopes that it will be accepted by all.

"Such a national investment programme is needed, given that the National Local Development Programme is nearing its completion," Minister Cseke said.

He also mentioned that the proposal is for the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme to be financed from the state budget for the next five to seven years.