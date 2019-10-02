DGA - part of project to combat corruption within Sebia's Ministry of Interior

The Anti-Corruption General Directorate (DGA) is part of 1 million euro project, funded by the European Union, implemented by a consortium formed by Romania, through the DGA, and Lithuania through the Special Investigation Service.

"Romania, through the Anti-corruption General Directorate, continues to internationally disseminate best practices in the field of corruption prevention and combating," reads a DGA release issued for AGERPRES.

On Tuesday, the official opening conference of the twinning project "Strengthening the capacities of internal control in the fight against corruption in the Serbian Ministry of Interior" was held in Belgrade. The event was attended by the Romanian Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia, Oana Cristina Popa, representatives of the beneficiary structures, the Delegation of the European Union to Serbia and the Embassy of Lithuania in this country.

"On this occasion, the Internal Affairs Sector of the Republic of Serbia pointed out the very good cooperation with the DGA, the high quality of the transfer of expertise from the Romanian side and the use of the DGA model for the development in Serbia of mechanisms such as professional integrity testing and risk analysis for corruption," reads the quoted release.

Experts from two other structures of the Interior Ministry, the General Directorate for Communications and Information Technology and the Control Body, as well as the National Integrity Agency also participate in the implementation of the project alongside the Anti-corruption General Directorate.

The project has a total value of 1,000,000 euro and a maximum duration of implementation of 21 months, having as specific objective the support for the continuous development of the capacity of the Internal Affairs Sector of the Republic of Serbia, with focus on the mechanisms of prevention and combating corruption within the Ministry of Interior, as well as on carrying out the activities provided for in the National Anticorruption Strategy and in the Action Plan.

"The DGA participates in the implementation of all the activities subsumed to the four components in which, together with the mentioned fields, there is also the IT system update, the improvement of the internal capacity of investigation and verification of the declarations of wealth, respectively the increase in the operational capacity of the Internal Affairs Sector," informs the quoted source.