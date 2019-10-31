Diaconu: Fall of Government, crisis Romania is in, due to Iohannis

The crisis situation Romania is in and the fall of the Government is due to President Klaus Iohannis, and the change of government should have taken place "naturally, not upon request, not induced, not forced", Mircea Diaconu, an independent candidate in the presidential elections, supported by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), PRO Romania and the Neoliberal Party said on Thursday in northeastern Nasaud.

"The fall of the Government, the crisis in which Romania is now is due to him [e.n. - the president]. He requested it (...) and this situation is almost without exit. Why is it a deadlock situation: because, if we look in Constitution, the president, as a procedure, should have appeared a moment after the fall of the Government - which had to fall, in parliament, by votes, a motion, it is absolutely legal and normal and there is no tragedy in that, of any kind, in Italy governments would fall once every two months. This is not the problem, if it falls, it falls, but it is a matter of majority. It can only collapse with visible, noticeable, obvious and functional majorities. Then it must fall, ergo naturally, not upon request, not induced, not forced," said Diaconu.

Mircea Diaconu considers that the name of the prime minister-designate should have been assumed by a majority, not by President Iohannis, who, he says, would have honored a previous promise made to Ludovic Orban. He believes that the government led by Ludovic Orban will be a "circumstantial" one and "the country's management will still go wrong and limping, and that is a big problem".