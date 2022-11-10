 
     
Discussions about anti-corruption fight between DNA's Crin Bologa, ambassadors from northern European states

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
crin bologa

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA)'s chief prosecutor, Crin Bologa, met on Thursday with ambassadors from several Nordic European states, with whom he discussed the anti-corruption fight in Romania, DNA informs, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

During the discussions with Siri Barry, ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Therese Hyden, ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden, Marjut Akola, ambassador of the Republic of Finland, and Uffe A. Balslev, ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Crin Bologa reconfirmed that DNA's activity benefits from financial resources and human resources necessary to fulfill the mission for which it was established, the quoted source mentions.

For their part, the ambassadors "affirmed their interest and appreciation for DNA's activity and results, stating that they support and will continue to follow developments in the field of the fight against corruption".

