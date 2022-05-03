Dissolution of friendly groups with Russian Federation and Belarus, on agenda of joint sitting of Parliament

The dissolution of parliamentary friendship groups with the Russian Federation and Belarus will be on the joint agenda of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on Tuesday.

In early March, the chairman of the Romanian Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Senator Ioan Stan, coordinator of parliamentary friendship structures, proposed disbanding the groups with the Russian Federation and Belarus, after parliamentary parties withdrew their representatives.

At the same time, in the joint sitting on Tuesday, the MPs will take note of more information from President Klaus Iohannis regarding this year's approval of the forces and means of the Romanian Army and the Ministry of Internal Affairs that can be made available to participate in missions outside the national territory, the approval on the entry, stationing and operation of the US STRYKER Battalion in Romania, in order to fulfill the missions subsumed to NATO's deterrence and defense posture, as well as the approval, following NATO's requests, on the deployment of armed forces in Romania, as well as the entry, stationing and operation of the US F-35 detachment in Romania.

AGERPRES