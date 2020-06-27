DNA announces Liviu Dragnea arraigned in Tel Drum case; damages - 31.3 million lei

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Friday that it has started criminal arraignments against former chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea in the Tel Drum case, for committing the crimes of constituting an organized crime group, two counts of abuse of office with obtainment of undue gains for himself or others, instigation to the crime of using or presenting in bad faith false, inexact or incomplete documents or statements, if the crime has as a result the undue obtainment of European funds, in the form of improper participation.

The damages done to the state budget are 31,343,799 RON, sum that constitutes an undue benefit for the winning company SC Tel Drum SA.

Furthermore, DNA announced that in the case the arraignment of other persons was also disposed. Said persons were, at the time of committing the crimes, civil servants in the Teleorman County Council and administrators/representatives of the company Tel Drum SA and other companies. The crimes they are accused of are constituting an organized crime group, using or presenting in bad faith false, inexact or incomplete documents or statements, if the crime has a result the undue obtainment of European funds, complicity to abuse of office and tax evasion.