DNA head elected to governing body of international anti-corruption association with over 140 member states

DNA - Directia Nationala Anticoruptie

The head of National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), Crin Bologa, has been elected a member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), which brings together anti-corruption authorities from over 140 countries and regions around the world, Agerpres reports.

According to a DNA release, the General Assembly of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) voted on Wednesday the composition of the new Executive Committee - the association's governing body, with a three-year term from the date of the election.

As DNA Chief Prosecutor, Crin Bologa was elected a member of the Executive Committee as a representative of one of the five regional groups, the Eastern European States Group.

"It is an honour for me and for DNA to be able to contribute to the institution's nearly 20 years of expertise and professional experience in strengthening the fight against corruption, which is one of the goals of the IAACA," Bologa told the assembly.

This is the first time that a representative of an institution in Romania has been nominated and elected to the position of member of the Executive Committee of this association.

IAACA was established in 2006 and brings together anti-corruption authorities from over 140 countries and regions around the world.

The main aims of the association are to promote the effective implementation of the provisions of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), known as the Merida Convention, and to support the anti-corruption authorities in their specific activities in preventing and combating corruption.

