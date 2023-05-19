DNA starts criminal investigation against 24 employees with Nadlac Border Police for corruption.

The prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) - the Timisoara Territorial Service have ordered the initiation of criminal action against 24 people, an inspector within the General Directorate of Fiscal Antifraud and 23 employees with the Border Police, for crimes of bribery and influence peddling, committed in simple and continuous form, told Agerpres.

The orders of the prosecutors show that in the case there are data and evidence that outline the state of facts.

Thus, between May 2022 and January 2023, the 23 mentioned defendants, as police staff at the Nadlac I and II border crossing points, repeatedly claimed and received various sums of money between 50 euros and 600 euros from people who carried out passenger transport activities from the Republic of Moldova to European Union countries and vice versa, without ordering the legal measures for non-compliance with the periods of stay in the European Union by non-EU citizens, shows a DNA Timisoara press release issued on Friday for AGERPRES.

On May 12, 2022, one of the police staff, in exchange for 100 euros, allegedly allowed the exit of a Romanian citizen, a minor, without the consent of his parents or legal representatives.

At the same time, in the periods August 10 - October 29, 2022 and April 6-7, 2023, the defendant Matei Marius Gheorghita, as an inspector within the General Anti-Tax Fraud Directorate, with control duties at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, allegedly also received from a person the total sum of 1,200 euros to traffic the influence he claimed to have over the Romanian and Hungarian border police to allow her to transit illegally the Romanian-Hungarian border with objects that were part of the movable national cultural heritage (paintings, statuettes).

In the case, criminal proceedings are also being conducted against other persons.

The defendants were informed of the procedural quality and the accusations, in accordance with the provisions of art. 309 Criminal Procedure Code.

In the case, the prosecutors benefit from the support of the General Anticorruption Directorate.