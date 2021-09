Doctor Gheorghita informs 2.5 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine will be delivered to Romania in September

The coordinator of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday that approximately 2.5 million doses of vaccine will be delivered to Romania in September, respectively over 1.9 million doses of Pfizer and nearly 500,000 doses from Johnson&Johnson, agerpres reports.

"In September, we will receive approximately 1,955,000 doses from BioNTech-Pfizer, and, also from Pfizer, in October, we will receive approximately 1.47 million doses, and in November, December - the same tranches. From Modern, we will not receive anything in September, but we will receive about 1.7 million doses in October, and the same in November and December. AstraZeneca deliveries are suspended, while the Johnson&Johnson vaccine will be delivered to us in September, 494,000 doses, and in October, November and December, about 2.3 million doses are expected to be delivered in each of these month," said the military doctor.