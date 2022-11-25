Domestic violence offenses up 13.4pct in first 10 months of 2022

The number of criminal cases in the area of domestic violence increased by 13.4pct, at national level, in the first 10 months of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, from 40,691 to 46,127 acts, told Agerpres.

"In the first 10 months of this year, the police issued 10,867 provisional protection orders, 4,319 of which were transformed into protection orders by the courts. In the same period, the police intervened in 74,049 cases of domestic violence, of which 34,726 in the urban area and 39,323 in the rural area," a press release from the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES informs.

Increases were recorded, compared to the similar period in 2021, for common assault (from 24,682 to 28,668 acts), bodily injury (from 12 to 15 acts) and threats (from 4,404 to 5,550 acts).

According to the quoted source, there were decreases in attempted murder offences - from 51 to 45 acts, harassment - from 329 to 321 acts, family abandonment - from 5,257 to 4,662 acts and ill treatment of minors - from 409 to 361.

The largest share of offenses are "common assault" - 63pct (28,668 acts), "threat" - 12pct (5,550 acts), "family abandonment" - 10pct (4,662 acts), "non-compliance with the measures ordered by the protection orders" - 6pct (2,826 cases) and "non-compliance with the measures regarding the custody of the minor" - 4pct (1,643 acts), together representing 95pct of the total.

According to the place where they were committed, 23,847 crimes were registered in the urban area, 22,280 in the rural area, 36,920 at home and 9,207 in the public space," the quoted source shows.

In the first 10 months of 2022, there was an increase in both the number of perpetrators (42,527) who commit such acts and their victims (48,263).

Of the total number of victims of domestic violence offenses, 7,954 are men, 32,814 are women and 7,495 are minors.

"In the same period, the courts issued 9,303 protection orders, 4,319 being provisional protection orders. A number of 8,373 protection orders were issued at the victims' request, 715 at the request of the prosecutor and 215 at the request of other institutions relevant in this matter," the IGPR stated.

Regarding the non-compliance with the protection order, 2,826 offenses were reported, 19.8pct more than in the similar period of 2021, of which 1,799 in the urban area and 1,027 in the rural area.

At national level, 10,867 provisional protection orders were issued, 4,319 of which were transformed into protection orders.

"Of the total provisional protection orders issued, 9,664 were confirmed by the prosecutor's office (88.9pct) and only in 1,203 cases the termination of measures was ordered," the press release states.

Regarding non-compliance with the provisional protection order, 649 offenses were reported, of which 360 in the urban area and 289 in the rural area.